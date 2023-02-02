The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an urgent winter weather message for northern Wisconsin and Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 2023. The advisory is effective through noon Friday, Feb. 3.

The advisory forecast is for very cold wind chills as low as minus 40 degrees. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. The weather service recommends caution while traveling outside and to wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.

