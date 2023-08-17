Terry Wilson

PARK FALLS — District 2 Alderman Terry Wilson has resigned his post in order to apply for a city position, according to business at the Park Falls Common Council meeting on July 24.

Wilson was sworn in as an alderman on April 18, after running as a write-in candidate for an uncontested seat that was vacated by outgoing Alderman Christ Hoffman who did not file for the spring election.

  

