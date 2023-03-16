Ron Burger

Pictured here last fall, Ron Burger, founder and owner of the Monarch Wildlife Wayside Refuge & Park in Catawba, who plans to build an eagle platform this spring.

 Tom LaVenture / PCR

CATAWBA — As part of its mission the Monarch Wildlife Wayside Refuge & Park in Catawba, plans to add “Eagle Perch 1,” a 45-foot pole and nesting platform for bald eagles. There is also a need for community assistance.

The refuge is not a large property itself but its design and remote location, surrounded by farmland and wooded areas makes it a good location that will allow eagles the type of vista views they need to be able to hunt, said Ron Burger, refuge owner. The platform will be high enough and with a sleek sheet metal base to keep predators from climbing and reaching the platform.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments