...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Pictured here last fall, Ron Burger, founder and owner of the Monarch Wildlife Wayside Refuge & Park in Catawba, who plans to build an eagle platform this spring.
CATAWBA — As part of its mission the Monarch Wildlife Wayside Refuge & Park in Catawba, plans to add “Eagle Perch 1,” a 45-foot pole and nesting platform for bald eagles. There is also a need for community assistance.
The refuge is not a large property itself but its design and remote location, surrounded by farmland and wooded areas makes it a good location that will allow eagles the type of vista views they need to be able to hunt, said Ron Burger, refuge owner. The platform will be high enough and with a sleek sheet metal base to keep predators from climbing and reaching the platform.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.