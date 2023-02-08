STEVENS POINT — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the 2023 Girls Basketball Tournament Series seeds and pairings during a one-hour live stream at WIAA.TV on the NFHS Network at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Veteran sports announcer Jay Wilson will serve as the host of the show, which will feature the announcement and first-round match-ups for five divisions of the Tournament Series. Wilson will be joined by network analysts.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments