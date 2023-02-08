...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 4 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves up to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 4 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Patchy fog. Cooler
with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the
evening. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below
in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
Highs in the upper 30s.
WIAA to livestream girls basketball state tournament seeding and pairings reveal
STEVENS POINT — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the 2023 Girls Basketball Tournament Series seeds and pairings during a one-hour live stream at WIAA.TV on the NFHS Network at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Veteran sports announcer Jay Wilson will serve as the host of the show, which will feature the announcement and first-round match-ups for five divisions of the Tournament Series. Wilson will be joined by network analysts.
