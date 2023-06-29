STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control reviewed and acted on coaches’ committee recommendations impacting winter sports at its June 21 meeting.

The board approved the new 14-weight class option for boys wrestling as designated by the National Federation of State High School Associations in Rule 4-4-1 to be effective in 2023-24. The weight classes, in pounds, are 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215 and 285. The second recommendation supported by the board increases the number of medals distributed at the team sectional from 21 to 28.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments