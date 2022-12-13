The Butternut High School Boys Basketball team lost a tough non-conference game 49-36 to White Lake at home on Dec. 12.

Butternut started out with a 0-14 deficit against White Lake, but were within 3 points with 3 minutes remaining in the game, said Butternut coach Wil Smudde. A series of fouls and turnovers put the game away for White Lake.

