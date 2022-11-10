Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is a federal holiday in the United States that is observed annually on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans. Why was this date chosen and what is the history behind this special day?

World War I officially ended on June 28, 1919, when the Treaty of Versailles was signed. However, it is important to note that the fighting stopped seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. Therefore, Nov. 11, 1918 is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”

