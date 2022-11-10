...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 8 to 13 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to
midnight CST tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM
CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is a federal holiday in the United States that is observed annually on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans. Why was this date chosen and what is the history behind this special day?
World War I officially ended on June 28, 1919, when the Treaty of Versailles was signed. However, it is important to note that the fighting stopped seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. Therefore, Nov. 11, 1918 is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”
