...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake,
Central St. Louis, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine
Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron,
Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac du
Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation, the Red Cliff Band,
the Fond du Lac Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas and the Bois
Forte Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas near Lake Superior are likely not to
develop any frost formation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Warmer weather has reached northern Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is ending Spring Thaw and Class II road restrictions for 15 counties of Zone 1 on Monday, May 22 at 12:01 a.m.
Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground. More information regarding frozen road declarations, Class II roadways, and roadway postings can be found at wisconsindot.gov. Further information also can be found online for divisible load permits and non-divisible load permits.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.