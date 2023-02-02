Connie Wegner

AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 50, Phillips members, from left, Etola Foytek, Dolores Gradinjan, Susie Zierer and Connie Wegner, with Butternut American Legion Commander Jerald Wegner at right, on Jan. 12, 2023.

 Submitted photo

AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 50 — Phillips President Dolores Gradinjan and members Etola Foytek and Connie Wegner met with American Legion Commander Jerald Wegner on Jan. 12 at the Butternut Café.

The occasion was for Susie Zierer, who was one of many craft vendors who participated in Butternut’s Christmas in the Village event in December, wanted to donate the $640 she made that day to the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary to be placed in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight Fund that is used to pay for local veterans to attend the two events each year in April and May.

