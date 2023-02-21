The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Wednesday in Price County, to be followed by a winter storm advisory through Thursday afternoon.

The winter weather advisory should bring new snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in Pine County, Minnesota, and Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price counties in Wisconsin.

