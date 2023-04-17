The following notices were provided for weather related meeting cancellations for April 17, 2023.
• City of Phillips: Fire Protection Ad Hoc Committee
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and Washburn County. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 928 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated river rises due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. - Visitors to areas popular for waterfall viewing should expect snow and ice covered trails and use caution with slippery rocks, cliffs, and strong currents around waterfalls. - Flood safety information can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of blizzard conditions are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
