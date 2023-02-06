The Phillips Wave Swim Team traveled to Ladysmith the weekend of Feb. 4-5 to compete in the Central Wisconsin Swimming Conference Championships that were hosted by the Flambeau Area Swim Team.

There were 13 area teams competing to include Flambeau, Rice Lake, Medford, Bloomer, Tomahawk, Eau Claire, Rhinelander, Lakeland, Black River Falls, Antigo, Bay Area, Merrill and Phillips.

