...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southerly winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
becoming westerly tonight and waves 3 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 4 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The group of age 10-and-under swimmers from the Phillips Wave after competing in the Central Wisconsin Swimming Conference Championships at Ladysmith on Feb. 4, 2023.
Ruby McCormick on her way to placing third in the 100 fly in the age 13-13 group at the Central Wisconsin Swimming Conference Championships in Ladysmith on Feb. 4, 2023. McCormick also placed third in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke competition.
Wyatt Graceffa is cheered on by teammates Will Pisca and Oliver Knudson as he competes in the 100 freestyle for the age 15 and up group at the Central Wisconsin Swimming Conference Championships in Ladysmith on Feb. 4, 2023. Graceffa placed fourth in this event along with third in the 50 freestyle, third in the 100 fly, and second in the 100 breaststroke.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
