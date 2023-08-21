...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the St. Croix
Band in Burnett County and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and,
Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Wausau School District investigation substantiates discrimination, harassment claims
WAUSAU (Aug. 21, 2023) — The Vongphakdy family claims that their son was a victim of racial and homophobic discrimination and harassment at Wausau East High School, was substantiated by an investigative report that commissioned by the School Board of Wausau, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Education Law and Policy Hub.
The report, prepared by Attorney Alana Leffler of the Buelow Vetter law firm, concludes that band teacher Robert Perkins violated school district policies against discrimination, in a manner that “substantially disrupted [the student’s] educational performance and opportunity, and . . . created an environment that was intimidating, hostile, or offensive.”
