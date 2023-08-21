WAUSAU (Aug. 21, 2023) — The Vongphakdy family claims that their son was a victim of racial and homophobic discrimination and harassment at Wausau East High School, was substantiated by an investigative report that commissioned by the School Board of Wausau, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Education Law and Policy Hub.

The report, prepared by Attorney Alana Leffler of the Buelow Vetter law firm, concludes that band teacher Robert Perkins violated school district policies against discrimination, in a manner that “substantially disrupted [the student’s] educational performance and opportunity, and . . . created an environment that was intimidating, hostile, or offensive.”

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments