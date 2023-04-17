RHINELANDER — A team of USDA Forest Service volunteers has been honored with the USDA Forest Service Eastern Region Citizen Stewardship and Partnerships Award, according to an April 13, 2023 press release. The group received the award for their many years of maintaining trails in the Round Lake Recreation Area near Fifield, Wisconsin in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

“The Pike Lake Chain Volunteer team has been a valuable asset to the USDA Forest Service, Medford-Park Falls Ranger District,” said USDA District Ranger Dan Eklund. “These inspiring individuals take great pride in the area, and it shows.”

