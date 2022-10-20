PARK FALLS — Several area Lutheran churches that participate in the Lutheran World Relief Project brought their respective donations together on Oct. 11 where they were shipped to a Twin Cities warehouse for distribution around the world.

The churches include St. John Lutheran Church and Anchor of Truth Church in Phillips, Trinity Lutheran Church in Glidden, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Butternut, Ascension Lutheran Church and Calvary Lutheran Church in Minocqua, Zion Lutheran Church in Winter, and Peace Lutheran Church and Christ the Servant Lutheran Church of Park Falls. Most have been involved with Lutheran World Relief since it was established in 1945 to aid relief efforts in post-World War II Europe.

