Vic Ambrose, left, and Tom Neeck load boxes of donated items from area Lutheran churches onto a U-Haul at Peace Lutheran Church in Park Falls on Oct. 11. Event organizer Barbara Boeck talks to the crew about the weights and numbers of boxes. Ambrose drove the van to a Twin Cities warehouse where the items were organized for distribution through the Lutheran World Relief Project.
Volunteers load boxes of donated items from area Lutheran churches onto a U-Haul at Peace Lutheran Church in Park Falls on Oct. 11. The items went to a Twin Cities warehouse for distribution through the Lutheran World Relief Project.
Vic Ambrose, left, and Tom Neeck load boxes of donated items from area Lutheran churches onto a U-Haul at Peace Lutheran Church in Park Falls on Oct. 11. Event organizer Barbara Boeck talks to the crew about the weights and numbers of boxes. Ambrose drove the van to a Twin Cities warehouse where the items were organized for distribution through the Lutheran World Relief Project.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Volunteers load boxes of donated items from area Lutheran churches onto a U-Haul at Peace Lutheran Church in Park Falls on Oct. 11. The items went to a Twin Cities warehouse for distribution through the Lutheran World Relief Project.
PARK FALLS — Several area Lutheran churches that participate in the Lutheran World Relief Project brought their respective donations together on Oct. 11 where they were shipped to a Twin Cities warehouse for distribution around the world.
The churches include St. John Lutheran Church and Anchor of Truth Church in Phillips, Trinity Lutheran Church in Glidden, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Butternut, Ascension Lutheran Church and Calvary Lutheran Church in Minocqua, Zion Lutheran Church in Winter, and Peace Lutheran Church and Christ the Servant Lutheran Church of Park Falls. Most have been involved with Lutheran World Relief since it was established in 1945 to aid relief efforts in post-World War II Europe.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.