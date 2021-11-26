PHILLIPS — The Phillips Post 5778 Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter will hold its annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, in combination with their Christmas dinner on Sunday, Dec. 12, a the post hall, 306 S.Lake Ave., Phillips.
The day will start with a noon social hour, followed by a catered dinner starting at 1 pm. This post welcomes members of area service organizations and their respective auxiliaries to attend the event. This includes other VFW, American Legion and AMVETS members and auxiliaries.
To assist with planning, guests are asked to make their reservations by Wednesday, Dec 1. For more information, contact Mike Frazier, senior vice commander, at 608-513-6155.
