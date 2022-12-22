Battle Cry of the Siamese Kitten

Oh, those tiny little claws are sharp!

You don’t expect something that small to draw blood, but there it is on the back of your hand. Fortunately, the pain is overwhelmed by the big ears and the huge eyes and the tail like a car antenna. You fell in love with your kitten one-point-three seconds after it landed in your hands and in the new book “The Battle Cry of the Siamese Kitten” by Philipp Schott, it does more than purr!

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments