FILE - Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona makes a pitching change during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Aug. 4, 2022, in Cleveland. Francona was voted the American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night, Nov. 15, winning the award for the third time in 10 seasons after leading the Guardians to the AL Central title. Francona received 17 of 30 first-place votes and nine second-place votes for 112 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
FILE - New York Mets manager Buck Showalter waits for the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Aug. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. Showalter was named National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in voting by a Baseball Writers' Association of America panel. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Cleveland's Terry Francona and New York's Buck Showalter were voted Managers of the Year on Tuesday night, improving the already sparkling resumes of both veteran baseball leaders.
Showalter — who won the NL prize in a very tight race — is just the third person to win a fourth Manager of the Year award and the first to win with four different franchises. He won with the Yankees in 1994, Rangers in 2004, Orioles in 2014 and now the Mets.
