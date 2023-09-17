Menominee, Mich. — The U.S. Navy commissioned its newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) Sept. 16, 2023, in Menominee, Michigan.

“It is a day filled with pride for many many men and women who spent countless hours building this great Navy ship right here in Marinette. It is an honor and a privilege to stand before you on this momentous occasion as we welcome this remarkable ship into the proud and historic lineage of the nation’s fleet.” said the Honorable Steve Genisot, mayor of Marinette, Wisconsin. “On behalf of the city of Marinette, you are the heart and soul of this ship. We’re privileged to look forward to this distinct moment, may she sail proudly and return home safely.”

  

