...FOG AND PATCHY FROST TONIGHT...
Areas of fog, some dense, and patchy fog will develop tonight
across portions of northwest Wisconsin. The visibility in fog may
drop to a half mile or less creating hazardous driving conditions
in spots. The frost will be more likely inland from Lake Superior.
If the dense fog becomes widespread, a Dense Fog Advisory may be
needed.
If traveling early tonight, reduce your speed and use low- beam
headlights when encountering foggy areas.
The crew of the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) brings the ship to life during its commissioning ceremony in Menominee, Michigan on Sept. 16. USS Marinette is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor Marinette, Wisconsin.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/Released
The U.S. Navy’s newest littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) conducts a berth shift prior to her Sept. 16 commissioning in Menominee, Michigan. USS Marinette is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor Marinette, Wisconsin.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/Released
U.S. Navy Cmdr. Shane Brewer, commanding officer, of the U.S. Navy’s newest littoral combat ship, USS Marinette (LCS 25), conducts a tour of Marinette prior to her commissioning ceremony in Menominee, Michigan on Sept. 16. USS Marinette is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor Marinette, Wisconsin.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/Released
Menominee, Mich. — The U.S. Navy commissioned its newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) Sept. 16, 2023, in Menominee, Michigan.
“It is a day filled with pride for many many men and women who spent countless hours building this great Navy ship right here in Marinette. It is an honor and a privilege to stand before you on this momentous occasion as we welcome this remarkable ship into the proud and historic lineage of the nation’s fleet.” said the Honorable Steve Genisot, mayor of Marinette, Wisconsin. “On behalf of the city of Marinette, you are the heart and soul of this ship. We’re privileged to look forward to this distinct moment, may she sail proudly and return home safely.”
