Rhinelander, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Free Fishing Weekend is set for Jan. 15-16, 2022. Anglers will be able to fish waters that are in open season, including lakes on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, according to a WDNR press release.
Fishing licenses and trout and salmon stamps are not required for this event; however, all other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and release of certain fish species (dependent on season). Anglers cannot fish spring trout ponds during this Free Fishing Weekend.
For additional information, visit the WDNR trout regulations and 2021-2022 Hook and Line regulations.
Winter activities warrant safe practices when encountering cold weather. The public to is urged to practice the following cold weather and ice safety tips:
• Know before you go. Don't travel in areas unfamiliar and don't travel at night or during reduced visibility.
• Check the local weather forecast for the destination and dress warmly in layers.
• Don't go alone. Head out with friends or family. Take a cell phone if available, and make sure someone knows where you are and when you are expected to return.
• Heed all gates and signs and stay off roads and trails that are closed.
When travelling near or across frozen bodies of water:
• Check with local sport shops or guides for ice reports
• Avoid inlets, outlets, narrows or other areas of moving water that can create thin ice.
• Look for clear ice, which is generally stronger than ice with snow on it or bubbles in it.
• Carry some basic safety gear: ice claws or picks, a cellphone in a waterproof bag or case, a life jacket and length of rope.
More information about the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is available on the forest's website at and through social media on Facebook and Twitter.
