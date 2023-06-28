VILLAGE OF KENNAN — A Kennan landmark tavern and neighboring mobile home were lost to a Tuesday night fire, according to the Price County Sheriff's Office on June 28.

The Coach Tavern on Railroad Street heading into the village of Kennan and the adjacent two-bedroom mobile home burned to the point of a complete loss for both structures, although the cause of the blaze won’t be released until an investigation is completed by the Kennan-Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department, and third party investigators and insurance, said Fire Chief Jason Minks. The structures had been unused for some time and were recently sold to new owners who were in the process of cleaning and maintenance, he said.

  

