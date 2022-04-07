SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — More than 265 union workers at a manufacturing company in Sheboygan went on strike Monday after the two sides failed to a agree on a labor contract that expired Friday.

United Auto Workers Local 1472 members began picketing Vollrath Co., which specializes in design, engineering and manufacturing for foodservice and custom and specialty products.

