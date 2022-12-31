BUTTERNUT — The Tuscobia Winter Ultra is underway with hikers and skiers arriving at Butternut Lake Lodge throughout New Years Eve Day after a 70 mile trek from Rice Lake where they departed on Friday, Dec. 30.

Approximately 221 participants, runners, skiers, and fat bike riders are taking part in the 80 or 160 mile trail tours. The 160 mile route runs on the Tuscobia and Wild Rivers state trails in Northern Wisconsin to the Butternut Lake Lodge and back. The 80 mile one-way tour departed Butternut Lake Lodge at 10 a.m. Saturday toward Rice Lake.

