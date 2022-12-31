Hikers and runners pulling sleds in the Tuscobia Winter Ultra depart Butternut Lake Lodge the morning of Dec. 31, 2022. The runners, skiers and fat bike riders take part in the 80 mile or 160 mile tour along the Tuscobia Trail between Rice Lake and Butternut between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, 2023.
Coming across Butternut Lake to complete the first 80 miles of a 160 mile Tuscobia Winter Ultra, Josh Thiemann, left, of Dodge Center, Minnesota, exchanges greetings with Daryl Saari, of Maple as he heads back to Rice Lake for the second half of his trek.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
BUTTERNUT — The Tuscobia Winter Ultra is underway with hikers and skiers arriving at Butternut Lake Lodge throughout New Years Eve Day after a 70 mile trek from Rice Lake where they departed on Friday, Dec. 30.
Approximately 221 participants, runners, skiers, and fat bike riders are taking part in the 80 or 160 mile trail tours. The 160 mile route runs on the Tuscobia and Wild Rivers state trails in Northern Wisconsin to the Butternut Lake Lodge and back. The 80 mile one-way tour departed Butternut Lake Lodge at 10 a.m. Saturday toward Rice Lake.
