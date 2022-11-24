PARK FALLS — Around 60 people participated in the 12th annual 5K Turkey Trot and Food Drive on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. The runners said they liked the just above freezing temperatures but found the roads to still be a little slick.

Last year there were just over 40 people who registered and participated, said Terry Wilson, executive director of the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. This year there were 57 pre-registered participants and a few more same day registrations.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments