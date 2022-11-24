Around 60 people start the 12th annual 5K Turkey Trot and Food Drive on Thanksgiving Day morning, Nov. 25, 2022. The runners said they liked the just above freezing temperatures but found the roads to still be a little slick.
Calder Bica Harrison, of Eau Claire, checks his 17:45 time as he crosses the finish line at the 12th annual 5K Turkey Trot and Food Drive on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2022. His was the best time of all runners to win a free turkey and a medal.
Annabelle Schrader, 17, of Eau Claire, crosses the finish line at the 12th annual 5K Turkey Trot and Food Drive on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2022. She had the best women's time to win a free turkey and a medal.
A group of women participate in the 12th annual 5K Turkey Trot and Food Drive on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
Participants in the 12th annual 5K Turkey Trot and Food Drive show their spirit with an early Thanksgiving Day morning walk on Nov. 25, 2022.
Annikka, left, and Sandy Johnson dressed in gobbler hats to get into the spirit of the 12th annual 5K Turkey Trot and Food Drive on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2022.
PARK FALLS — Around 60 people participated in the 12th annual 5K Turkey Trot and Food Drive on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. The runners said they liked the just above freezing temperatures but found the roads to still be a little slick.
Last year there were just over 40 people who registered and participated, said Terry Wilson, executive director of the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. This year there were 57 pre-registered participants and a few more same day registrations.
