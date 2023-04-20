Breidenbach and Scheel honor guard

An estimated 600 police units, not only from Wisconsin and Minnesota but from as far away as New York and Texas, took part in the police honor and procession that followed the joint funeral for the fallen officers at Cameron High School. Many of the units had K9 attending both the funerals in the gymnasium and the outside honors that included a 21-gun salute, taps and bagpipe music.

 Ruth Erickson

CAMERON — Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel will forever be remembered as heroes and defenders of their communities, said local Police Chaplain Cody Kargus.

“They were true heroes,” Kargus said before a packed gymnasium at Cameron High School on Saturday. “Heroes is used too often, to where it loses its meaning. Not today. They were heroes, dying while protecting our community.”

