...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
A roadblock is seen along Center Sugarbush Lane on Feb. 8, 2023, at Lac du Flambeau town hall in Lac du Flambeau, Wis. Officials with the town of Lac du Flambeau on Saturday, March, 11, 2023, accepted the Lac du Flambeau tribe’s offer to remove barricades blocking the roads for 90 days in exchange for $60,000 as negotiations continue for a more permanent solution, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.
Tork Mason / The Post-Crescent via AP
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (AP) — A Native American tribe and a northern Wisconsin town have reached an agreement under which the tribe will temporarily reopen four barricaded roads that are the subject of a decadelong dispute and a recent lawsuit.
Officials with the town of Lac du Flambeau on Saturday accepted the Lac du Flambeau tribe's offer to remove barricades blocking the roads for 90 days in exchange for $60,000 as negotiations continue for a more permanent solution, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.
