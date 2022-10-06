MADISON (Sept. 28, 2022) — Only 17% of Native Americans are able to continue their education after high school.

Tribal colleges hope their efforts to help these students thrive will lead to improved outcomes. The approach is being highlighted in a Wisconsin school’s milestone. This fall, the College of Menominee Nation kicked off a yearlong celebration as it observes its 30th anniversary.

