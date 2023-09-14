The city of Park Falls has installed a security camera to observe traffic on a one-way alley in the downtown.

Complaints were made to the city regarding motorists who were disregarding the one-way traffic signs on the alley connecting Division Street with First Street South/State Highway 182 between Patchouli Garden and the former paper mill property, according to the Park Falls Police Department call logs. The one-way signage allows for traffic to flow north from First Street toward Division Street - but enough motorists are ignoring the traffic law to exit south on the highway that the camera was installed in order to continue making reports to the city with each violation.

  

