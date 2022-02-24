PHILLIPS — The top-seeded Phillips High School girls’ basketball team will host the regional semifinal game at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb 25, at Logger Camp.
The 22-12 Loggers are led by senior Jada Eggebrecht, who scored her 2,000th career point in a victory at Newman Catholic on Feb. 11. WisSports.net reports that Eggebrecht is the 29th girls’ basketball player in state history to top 2,000 points.
Phillips beat visiting Wabeno/Laona 63-45 on Feb. 15, at Logger Camp, shooting a sizzling 53% (30-of-57) from the floor.
Jada Eggebrecht scored 32 points on 16-pf-19 shooting, dished out nine assists, blocked nine shots and had five rebounds. Kacy Eggebrecht had 15 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and five steals.
Jensen and Kendall Weik scored six points each. Kendall had five rebounds. Mataya Eckert had two points and six rebounds, Brooke Eckert grabbed six rebounds and Elsa Schluter added two points.
The Loggers won 70-51 at Hurley on Feb. 14.
Jada Eggebrecht scored 30 points and had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Kacy Eggebrecht scored 11 points and had six steals and Schulter was in double figures with 10 points to go along with three steals.
Jensen and Kendall Weik scored four points each, Allie Adomaitis and Solita Kaster had three points each, Mataya Eckert and Allison Kulwicki had two points each and Brooke Eckert added a point.
Phillips closed the regular season with a 70-37 victory over visiting Abbotsford on Feb. 17. The Marawood North champion Loggers ran the slate in conference play with a 16-0 record.
