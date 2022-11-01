PHILLIPS — Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was at Phillips Lanes on Nov. 1, where he talked with around 150 area residents about his confidence in overcoming close race with incumbent Gov. Tony Evers.

Also at the meet and greet were fellow Republican candidates Chanz Green, who is running for the Wisconsin 74th Assembly District against Democrat John Adams; and incumbent 7th Congressional District Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is running against Democrats Richard Ausman.

