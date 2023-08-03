PARK FALLS — It feels as good to give as it does to receive, as demonstrated by three inseparable sisters who sew caps and blankets for newborns at the Family Birthplace unit of Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. Over the years the sisters have created and donated hundreds of items to welcome newborns into this world.

The sisters, Joan Cooley, 80, Darlene Linsmeyer, 87, and Bonnie Ball, 77, like to meet at Ball’s Rapids Road home in Park Falls, where they enjoy a good gossip while they sew. The effort started a few years ago when Darlene started knitting infant caps for the hospital, and the other two sisters wanted to get involved and started making blankets at the suggestion of the maternity ward.

  

