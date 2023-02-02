Dr. Perry Arndt, Nathan Quinnell, and William Weiland were elected by membership to serve on the Prevail Mutual Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors, according to a Jan. 24 press release. All three members are incumbents who were reelected to another three year term.

The board election was held during the annual meeting of Prevail Mutual Holdings, Inc. on Jan. 18. Election inspector Rhonda Kelley confirmed the results.

