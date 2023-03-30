Chequamegon HIgh School announced the Soaring Eagle students for the third quarter 2022-23. The students are Bella Beran, Sydnie Button, Evelyn Dobbs, Kyle Eder, Makayla Glaeser, McKenzie Hannemann, Aidan Olinger, Jayden Oscar, Michael Stoiber, Ella Weinberger and Clare Yunk.

These 11 students in grades 9-to-12 are recognized by high school departments for exhibiting outstanding character and culture-building behavior. Each department is responsible for selecting a student for Screaming Eagle behavior four times each school year.

