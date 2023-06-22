Bronco buster

A saddle bronc rider competes at the 2022 Price County Rodeo Association annual rodeo. The 2023 rodeo will be held June 30 and July 1 at the Price County Fairgrounds.

 Submitted photo

It’s rodeo time as the Price County Rodeo Association will hold its annual rodeo on June 30 and July 1 at the Price County Fairgrounds starting at 7:30 p.m. each night with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Each night we host eight rodeo events with different contestants each night, to include bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, tie down roping, team roping, and steer wrestling, according to rodeo director Alexis Baratka. There are also specialty acts throughout the evening.

  

