...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WI WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Price.
Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
A crowd of summer fun seekers are packing into Elk Lake Park for The Dweebs on Thursday evening, June 29. The band is performing as part of the summer Music in the Park series that is running through Aug. 19.
A crowd of summer fun seekers are packing into Elk Lake Park for The Dweebs on Thursday evening, June 29. The band is performing as part of the summer Music in the Park series that is running through Aug. 19.
A crowd of summer fun seekers are packing into Elk Lake Park for The Dweebs on Thursday evening, June 29. The band is performing as part of the summer Music in the Park series that is running through Aug. 19.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A crowd of summer fun seekers are packing into Elk Lake Park for The Dweebs on Thursday evening, June 29. The band is performing as part of the summer Music in the Park series that is running through Aug. 19.
PHILLIPS — A crowd of summer fun seekers are packing into Elk Lake Park for The Dweebs on Thursday evening, June 29. The band is performing as part of the summer Music in the Park series that is running through Aug. 19.
Each performance in the series starts at 6 p.m. and continues with on July 6 with the Dave Steffen Band; July 13 with Highway 41; July 20 with Iron Mule; July 27 with Hip Pocket; Aug. 3 with Paula Houdek and Nathan Madsen; Aug. 10 with The Jimmy's; and Aug. 19 with Pacific Coast Highway.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.