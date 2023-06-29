PHILLIPS — A crowd of summer fun seekers are packing into Elk Lake Park for The Dweebs on Thursday evening, June 29. The band is performing as part of the summer Music in the Park series that is running through Aug. 19.

Each performance in the series starts at 6 p.m. and continues with on July 6 with the Dave Steffen Band; July 13 with Highway 41; July 20 with Iron Mule; July 27 with Hip Pocket; Aug. 3 with Paula Houdek and Nathan Madsen; Aug. 10 with The Jimmy's; and Aug. 19 with Pacific Coast Highway.

  

