...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice
accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. For the Winter
Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this evening
to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday
evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The sun is shining, not a cloud in the sky and the roads are smooth, you’ve packed snacks, you have a few goofy side-stops in mind, a couple restaurants you want to try, and no timeline to meet. It’s a great day for a road trip as long, as in the new novel “The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise” by Colleen Oakley, as the cops don’t catch you first.
