How to Be Remembered

Better write yourself a note.

That’s the only way you’re going to remember anything anymore. If it ain’t written down, it doesn’t exist. Tie a string on your finger, clip on a clothes pin, set a timer somewhere, whatever works to jog your memory is what you do. But in the new book “How to Be Remembered,” by Michael Thompson, the forgetting runs much deeper.

  

