Earth Day books

Here are a series of books published in 2023 on the theme of Earth Day. The books by various authors and written for youth or adults range in price from $14.99 to $30.

 Submitted photo

Paper or plastic?

Neither, thank you. It’s cloth for you because cloth bags are sustainable, recyclable, and reusable. Using cloth bags is just one more way for you to help save the planet, but there are so many more ways to be “green” — so why not take things to the next step by finding these great Earth Day books for the whole family?

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments