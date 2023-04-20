...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding impacts caused by rain and snowmelt continue. Many
area road closures continue. High water conditions persist and any
additional precipitation could quickly result in a return to flood
conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis. In Wisconsin,
Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and
Washburn.
* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows remain very high.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1218 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated rivers remain very
high due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is occurring in
the advisory area or impacts from previous flooding remain.
Northeast Minnesota is expected to receive snowfall while
northwest Wisconsin is expected to see rainfall. Expect
steady to falling river levels across the northern tier of
Minnesota. Rain and snowmelt will cause additional flooding
for northwest Wisconsin and areas of northeast Minnesota that
drain into the St. Croix River.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Weather Alert
...FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING...
Temperatures were hovering around or just above freezing early
this morning across northwest Wisconsin. Freezing rain will be
possible leading to slick travel. Conditions should improve after
9 AM. Icy roads are possible...producing hazardous travel
conditions. If you must travel, please use caution.
Here are a series of books published in 2023 on the theme of Earth Day. The books by various authors and written for youth or adults range in price from $14.99 to $30.
Neither, thank you. It’s cloth for you because cloth bags are sustainable, recyclable, and reusable. Using cloth bags is just one more way for you to help save the planet, but there are so many more ways to be “green” — so why not take things to the next step by finding these great Earth Day books for the whole family?
