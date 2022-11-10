Giving Thanks

Your bedroom is full, very much.

Mom says it’s too much mess. There’s too much on the floor, a big pile of stuff on your bed, nothing’s hung up, the shelves are packed, your table is cluttered, and toys are everywhere. So aren’t you glad to have toys, clothes, blankets, shelves, tables, and a bed? In the new book “Giving Thanks” by Denise Kiernan, illustrated by Jamey Christoph, you have much to be thankful for.

