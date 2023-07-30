Veterans of the various services form a color guard to lead the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade to include an honor guard component during a stop at the town veterans's memorial on July 30, 2023.
Veterans of the various services take part in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade to include an honor guard component during a stop at the town veterans's memorial on July 30, 2023.
The Butternut School District Marching Band performs in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
Tom Christian, a retiring Butternut volunteer firefighter of 40 years is honored during the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
Kids grabbing up candy tossed from parade floats during the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
Police, fire and rescue vehicles in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The Friends of the Fifield Firefighters, Inc. float takes part in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The Parade marshals wagon during the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The St Peters Lutheran Church float during the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
Antique tractors take part in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The Pipes & Drums of Thunder Bay march in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The Eagle Pointe Lodging Resort owners ride a vintage convertible in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
Equestrians take part in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
A miniature horse pulls a wagon in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
Park Theater float in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
A horse and vintage buggy in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
Peace Lutheran Church float in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
Vintage logging equipment in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The Sno-Gypsies club in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
Northwoods Community Credit Union float in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The Butternut School Haunted House float in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
A member the Butternut School Haunted House float greets the kids in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The Chequamegon High School Marching Band in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
A chicken looking for its chick gets some sympathy from kids watching the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The Butternut Cafe float in the 65th annual Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The Bobber's on the Lake float in the 65th annual Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The kids want candy and hugs from the walking fish with the Bobber's on the Lake float during the 65th annual Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The Bobber's on the Lake float during the 65th annual Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The Glenny Wonka and the Sign Factory float in the 65th annual Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023
The Glenny Wonka and the Sign Factory float in the 65th annual Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The antique Butternut postal wagon and the members of the Butternut Historical Society in the 65th annual Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
George Faltinoski, a French language teacher and board member of the Butternut Historical Society takes part in the 65th annual Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The 2023 Butternut Pioneer Days Queen Lydia Wartgow and fellow contestants Josephine Wegner and Elise Kolar ride on a float during the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
Equestrians ride in the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The West Avenue Band performs on a float during the 65th Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
The streets of downtown Butternut were lined with crowds to watch the 65th annual Butternut Pioneer Days Parade on July 30, 2023.
