...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018. The governor of Mississippi in 2017 was “on board” with a plan for a nonprofit group to pay Brett Favre more than $1 million in welfare grant money so the retired NFL quarterback could help fund a university volleyball facility, according to a text messages between Favre and the director of the nonprofit in court documents filed Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
FILE - Nancy New, who with her son, Zachary, ran a private education company in Mississippi, pleads guilty to state charges of misusing public money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation, at Hinds County Circuit Court on April 26, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. New court documents Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, show the Mississippi governor in 2017 knew of a plan for New's nonprofit group to pay Brett Favre more than $1 million in welfare grant money so the retired NFL quarterback could help fund a volleyball facility.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The governor of Mississippi in 2017 was "on board" with a plan for a nonprofit group to pay Brett Favre more than $1 million in welfare grant money so the retired NFL quarterback could help fund a university volleyball facility, according to a text messages between Favre and the director of the nonprofit.
Court documents filed Monday by an attorney for the Mississippi Community Education Center contain text messages between Favre and the center's executive director, Nancy New, that include references to Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020.
