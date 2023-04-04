Tara Tervort

Tervort

Price County is reporting unofficial results for 19 of 23 municipalities and all school districts from the April 4 Spring Election. The town of Catawba, the town of Eisenstein, and the town of Lake have not yet reported as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Business owner Tara Tervort defeated former city alderman Joseph Oskvarek to become the next mayor of Park Falls. Tervort received 432 to Oskvarek’s 117 votes to fill the seat vacated by Mayor Michael Bablick who did not seek reelection to a third term.

