...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of around two tenths of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the impacts should only be in the
far northern portions of these counties. Periods of
thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Price County is reporting unofficial results for 19 of 23 municipalities and all school districts from the April 4 Spring Election. The town of Catawba, the town of Eisenstein, and the town of Lake have not yet reported as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Business owner Tara Tervort defeated former city alderman Joseph Oskvarek to become the next mayor of Park Falls. Tervort received 432 to Oskvarek’s 117 votes to fill the seat vacated by Mayor Michael Bablick who did not seek reelection to a third term.
