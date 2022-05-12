WAUSAU — Changes occur throughout life, but those that accompany adolescence and puberty are dramatic changes in physical appearance, hormones, emotions, and social pressures.

During these growing pains and pressures, a certain amount of moodiness and acting out is to be expected. As a result, it is easy to miss the signs of a more severe problem such as depression.

