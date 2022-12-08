The Team SEaL varsity hockey team co-op of Chequamegon, Phillips and Butternut high schools were handed their third loss of the season on Dec. 3, but it was a very different game against the same team that defeated them less than two weeks previously.

Team SEaL lost 6-2 against the Wausau East-Merrill United at the Park Falls Recreational Arena. The same teams met on Nov. 22 when the United won 12-2.

