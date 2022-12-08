Levi Derr (10) scores a third period goal for Team SEaL to make the score 3-1 in favor of Wausau East-Merrill United in a game at the Park Falls Recreational Arena on Dec 3. Teammate Kaden Krueger (13) behind the net gets the assist, and Angelina BeBeau (19) and Dustin Krueger (3) are also pictured. The United won the game 6-2.
Levi Derr (10) scores his second goal of the third period for Team SEaL to make the score 4-2 in favor of Wausau East-Merrill United in a game at the Park Falls Recreational Arena on Dec 3. Teammate Dustin Krueger (3) gets the assist and Will Krause (8) was also in the action. The United won the game 6-2.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Team SEaL players Will Krause (8) and Kalan Chuzles race for the puck as Wausau East-Merrill United guard their goal at the Park Falls Recreational Arena on Dec 3. The United won the game 6-2.
The Team SEaL varsity hockey team co-op of Chequamegon, Phillips and Butternut high schools were handed their third loss of the season on Dec. 3, but it was a very different game against the same team that defeated them less than two weeks previously.
Team SEaL lost 6-2 against the Wausau East-Merrill United at the Park Falls Recreational Arena. The same teams met on Nov. 22 when the United won 12-2.
