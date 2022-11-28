...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft. For the Gale
Watch, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
5 to 8 ft possible.
* WHERE...Taconite Harbor to Silver Bay Harbor MN, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
PARK FALLS — Team SEaL, the name given to the area hockey team with players from Chequamegon, Phillips and Butternut school districts, have their work cut for them for 2022-23 as a young team, according to head coach Kevin BeBeau. Seven of the team’s 11 skaters are in their first year of high school hockey.
“With that, there will be growing pains, but if we keep our attitude positive, and our work ethic strong, we will see impressive improvement as the season goes on as the new players get adjusted to the new speed of the game,” BeBeau said.
