PARK FALLS — Team SEaL, the name given to the area hockey team with players from Chequamegon, Phillips and Butternut school districts, have their work cut for them for 2022-23 as a young team, according to head coach Kevin BeBeau. Seven of the team’s 11 skaters are in their first year of high school hockey.

“With that, there will be growing pains, but if we keep our attitude positive, and our work ethic strong, we will see impressive improvement as the season goes on as the new players get adjusted to the new speed of the game,” BeBeau said.

