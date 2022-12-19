Team SEaL forward Angeline Bebeau (19) tries to keep the puck in the Shawano / Bonduel / Clintonville end as S/B/C forward Aidan Beaulieu (24) tries to move it out during a Saturday game at Park Falls Recreation Arena. S/B/C won 6-2.
Team SEaL forward Angeline Bebeau (19) goes for the puck as Shawano / Bonduel / Clintonville forward Aidan Beaulieu (24) gets caught off balance during a Saturday game at Park Falls Recreation Arena. Team SEaL forward Levi Derr (10) waits for a pass in front of the net as S/B/D defenseman Michael Dillenburg (29) stay close and S/B/D goalie Dylan Prochaska (13) positions himself. S//B/C won 6-2.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Team SEaL forward Kaden Krueger (13) approaches a pass in front of the net during a Saturday game against Shawano / Bonduel / Clintonville at Park Falls Recreation Arena. S/B/C won 6-2.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Shawano / Bonduel / Clintonville goalie Dylan Prochaska makes off of Team SEaL forward Kaden Krueger (13) during a Saturday game at Park Falls Recreation Arena. S/B/C won 6-2.
A short bench continues to wear down the Team SEaL co-op high school hockey team of Butternut, Chequamegon and Phillips. After going toe-to-tow with Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville for much of the game on Dec. 17 the lead slipped away to a 6-2 loss.
“Team SEaL lost a very competitive, closely played, hockey game on Saturday at home,” siad head coach Kevin Bebeau. “Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville got on the board early to take a 1-0 lead, but team SEaL battled back with two goals of their own.”
