A short bench continues to wear down the Team SEaL co-op high school hockey team of Butternut, Chequamegon and Phillips. After going toe-to-tow with Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville for much of the game on Dec. 17 the lead slipped away to a 6-2 loss.

“Team SEaL lost a very competitive, closely played, hockey game on Saturday at home,” siad head coach Kevin Bebeau. “Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville got on the board early to take a 1-0 lead, but team SEaL battled back with two goals of their own.”

