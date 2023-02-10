...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves up to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI
and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Team SEaL wingman Kaden Krueger (13) takes a shot on goal in a game against the Tomahawk junior varsity team on Feb. 9 at Park Falls Recreational Arena. Team SEaL won 7-1. Forward Ty Anthes (22) and defenseman Patrick Samundsen (16) are defending for Tomahawk.
Team SEaL captain Dustin Krueger (3) works his way to the net in game against the Tomahawk junior varsity team on Feb. 9 at Park Falls Recreational Arena. Team SEaL won 7-1. Forward Alex Clifford (19) is defending for Tomahawk.
Team SEaL wingman Kaden Krueger (13) takes a shot on goal in a game against the Tomahawk junior varsity team on Feb. 9 at Park Falls Recreational Arena. Team SEaL won 7-1. Forward Ty Anthes (22) and defenseman Patrick Samundsen (16) are defending for Tomahawk.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Team SEaL captain Dustin Krueger (3) works his way to the net in game against the Tomahawk junior varsity team on Feb. 9 at Park Falls Recreational Arena. Team SEaL won 7-1. Forward Alex Clifford (19) is defending for Tomahawk.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Team SEaL captain Dustin Krueger (3) raise his glove second a first period goal past Tomahawk junior varsity goalie Andrew Samundsen (30) on Feb. 9 at Park Falls Recreational Arena. Team SEaL won 7-1.
