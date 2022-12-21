Team SEaL co-op high school hockey team of Butternut, Chequamegon and Phillips celebrated its first win of the 2022-23 season on Dec. 20 with a 3-2 victory at Wausau East-Merrill United.

Team SEaL got a well earned victory by outshooting their opponent 45-24, said Team SEaL Coach Kevin Bebeau. Team SEaL fell behind 0-1 in the first period, but finally got one past their goaltender in the second period from Angelina BeBeau and assisted by Harland Kasowicz.

