PHILLIPS — An effort to bring awareness to youth dating violence is accentuated in February as national Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
Raising awareness to stop dating abuse before it starts is the message of a month-long campaign, dedicated to raising awareness about teen dating abuse, according to a press release from Embrace Services, Inc, an advocacy services provider for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in the four-county service area of Northwestern Wisconsin.
While teen dating violence does happen, it can be prevented through ongoing conversation, according to Embrace. This year’s theme is “Talk About It,” a call to action for young people and their support systems to engage in meaningful conversations about healthy and unhealthy relationships, identifying potential warning signs, and sharing experiences.
The conversations about what is healthy and unhealthy in a relationship are important to have at home, but at the schools and in public areas where teenagers often gather. A safe adult who could start these conversations may be a parent, teacher, coach, community member, or another adult who wants to help prevent teen dating violence.
Conversations about safe teen dating should involve identifying what is important in a relationship, including trust and respect, and what is and what is not consent.
By giving teens the appropriate tools to be successful in their relationships, identify red flags, and use effective communication, we are creating a positive and safe future for them and others.
According to Embrace, based on what is known from reported cases, 1 in 3 teenagers experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse before adulthood. Only 33% of teens who have experienced violence have ever told anyone.
Many cases are not acknowledged by youth who do not understand healthy relationships. Some teenagers may lack confidence or fear what will happen if they question a relationship.
It is not always possible for an adult to recognize dating violence has occurred. Teens may behave differently around parents and educators making it more difficult to identify there is a problem relating to peers.
Teens can learn the warning signs of an unhealthy relationship to be able to identify them if they experience them. Potential signs of dating violence may include jealousy, anger, insecurity, stalking, peer pressure, blame, control, or other forms of abuse such as verbal, physical, sexual, emotional, economic or cultural.
Violence is not limited by gender. The LGBTQIA+ youth are more likely to experience virtual, physical, emotional and sexual violence. For example, 43% of LGBT youth and 29% of heterosexual youth reported being survivors of physical dating violence.
They abuse may include negative feedback from peers, educators, family and society due to differences in sexual orientation or gender identity. This creates an unsafe feeling for the youth in all aspects of life including school.
The emotional message and climate toward LGBTQIA+ youth is an important factor in mitigating bullying and other victimization tactics in schools and communities, according to the press release. To be the change, a person can act as a mentor or tutor in order to promote respect and healthy relationships, engage community members in prevention and awareness, or start or join a school based violence prevention group.
Wear Orange Day in support of TDVAM is scheduled for Feb. 9. Share photos to help raise awareness at #TalkAboutIt #TDVAM and Embrace social media at Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.
For more information or questions, call or text Embrace 24/7 at 715-532-6976 for free and confidential support. For information about teen dating violence, visit teendvmonth.org and loveisrespect.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.