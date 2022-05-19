The Midwest had a rare solar treat the eventing of May 15, 2022.

The moon was bathed in reddish sunlight over Park Falls from about 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. as the earth moved directly between the sun and moon, which is not rare, but to be in a position of facing the moon directly will result in witnessing a total lunar eclipse of sunlight filtered through the earth’s atmosphere giving the moon a reddish color often called the Super Flower Blood Moon.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments