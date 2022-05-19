The moon is bathed in reddish sunlight over Park Falls at 8:58 p.m. May 15, 2022. The color is from sunlight being filtered through the earth’s atmosphere just prior to the start of the total lunar eclipse that would occur over two hours. The solar occurrence is called the Super Flower Blood Moon.
The moon is half lit by direct sunlight and half that is filtered through the earth’s atmosphere during a total lunar eclipse that would occur over two hours on May 15, 2022. The moon is pictured here at 10:58 p.m. from Park Falls. The solar occurrence is called the Super Flower Blood Moon.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The Midwest had a rare solar treat the eventing of May 15, 2022.
The moon was bathed in reddish sunlight over Park Falls from about 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. as the earth moved directly between the sun and moon, which is not rare, but to be in a position of facing the moon directly will result in witnessing a total lunar eclipse of sunlight filtered through the earth’s atmosphere giving the moon a reddish color often called the Super Flower Blood Moon.
